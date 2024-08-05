Husson University Announces Dr. Victor Brown As The Next Provost Of Husson University

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Brown joins Husson from Lehman College at the City University of New York

BANGOR, MAINE, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a nationwide search, Husson University has selected Dr. Victor Brown as its next vice president for academic affairs and provost. He will begin on Sept. 9, 2024.

Brown comes to the Bangor-based university from Lehman College at the City University of New York, where he most recently served as Associate Provost. He will succeed Lynne Coy-Ogan who became Husson's seventh president on July 1, 2024.

“Dr. Brown is an experienced educator, researcher and leader who brings a keen understanding of the importance of creating pathways and support systems in education for first-generation students. His data-driven decision making, experience grant writing and work in faculty development will be an asset to Husson University,” said President Lynne Coy-Ogan.“As we work toward developing a new five-year plan aimed at Husson's long-term growth and success, Dr. Brown is the experienced leader we need leading our academics forward.”

Dr. Brown was the recipient of the President Joseph R. Biden's 2023 United States Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition for his work creating pathways for underrepresented students to attend college. At Lehman College, his grant writing skills were instrumental in obtaining numerous grants including ones from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the U.S. Department of Education and Deutsche American Bank Foundation.

“The Husson Board of Trustees is pleased to welcome Dr. Brown to our academic community and look forward to the experience, forward thinking and strong research background he will bring. He is an impressive academic leader and a great fit for Husson University,” said Board of Trustees Chair Dan Hutchins III.

Dr. Brown, who was unanimously supported for the position by the university's provost search committee and the Board of Trustees, received both his undergraduate degree in chemistry and biochemistry and his Ph.D in biochemistry/biotechnology from the University of the West Indies. He also earned postgraduate diplomas in molecular plant pathology and tissue culture from the University of London and a MBA in business administration from Emory University.

