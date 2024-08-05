Egypt, Japan To Strengthen Ties In Human Development, Green Investments: Finance Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt's of Finance, has invited Japan's business community to capitalize on Egypt's competitive economic opportunities and continue investing in various sectors. This invitation aligns with the state's commitment to increasing the private sector's role in economic activities, thereby driving and production, and boosting exports.

In his first meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Cairo, Oka Hiroshi, Kouchouk stated,“We look forward to deepening developmental partnerships with Japan in human development and green sectors. Fiscal policy will increasingly support investments in health and education, and enhancing productive and export capacities in the coming period.”

He emphasized the strong, extensive, and diverse partnership with Japan across various fields, saying,“We will work together to drive economic development and improve citizens' living standards.”

The Minister highlighted successful examples of bilateral cooperation, such as Japanese schools and universities, the Cairo Metro, comprehensive health insurance, and clean energy projects including solar and wind power. He also mentioned Egypt's issuance of the first green bonds in the Japanese market, which attracted new investors interested in environmentally-focused bonds.

During the meeting, Kouchouk reviewed a presentation by the Ambassador showcasing the recent increase in private Japanese investments in the Egyptian economy across numerous fields, such as automotive manufacturing, clean energy generation, industrial supplies, food products, and home appliances.

Additionally, Kouchouk was briefed on developments in bilateral cooperation and coordination at the governmental level, including the upcoming provision of concessional financing to support Egypt's budget and the development and modernization of public projects in culture and education.