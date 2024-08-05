QM Launches Pierre De Coubertin: Textes Choisis, Vol 1 In Paris

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the Olympism: More Than a Dream organised by 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Qatar Museums (QM) launched the selected writings from Pierre De Coubertin: Textes Choisis, Volume on the sidelines of the ongoing Summer Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.



The release took place as part of Team Qatar reception by Qatar Olympic Committee and during the "All for One (and one for all)" – the four Olympic musketeers debate in Paris, a collaborative event between Panathlon International, the Pierre de Coubertin Committee CIPC, the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP), and the International Society of Olympic Historians ISOH.



Pierre De Coubertin: Textes Choisis, Volume 1 is the first translation from French into Arabic of selected writings by Pierre de Coubertin, the father of the modern Olympic Games. The book will become available to the public through In-Q's website and Qatar Museums' gift shops.



The publication, which draws on his voluminous archive of writings (totalling some 500,000 words) collects some of Coubertin's most important essays on the power of sport to bring people together. With the Summer Olympic Games opening in Paris, it serves as an introduction to Arabic-reading audiences of the values that undergird the modern Olympic movement.

