Qatar Continues To Secure The Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Within the framework of Qatari-French security cooperation to secure the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Qatari security forces continue their field work alongside French forces, the Security Force said in statement on X Monday.

In addition, coordination meetings are being held between the two sides to review security plans and prepare for the next stage of the tournament.

These meetings aim to provide the necessary support for the final events and ensure the highest levels of security and safety for participants and the public, which enhances the success of the and reflects the commitment of the two countries to the security partnership.

MENAFN05082024000067011011ID1108518864