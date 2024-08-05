Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival Announces Star-Studded Lineup For Sixth Annual Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Howell & Watson-Grant at Greenlight Bookstore

Richard Georges Rhyme & Reason Event

Carlos & Natera - Traveling Freely

This Year's Theme, Faces of the Caribbean Scheduled for September 5-8, 2024

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival (BCLF) is set to illuminate Brooklyn with its sixth edition, scheduled for September 5-8, 2024. This year's festival, themed 'Faces of the Caribbean,' promises to be a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture and literature, featuring a remarkable lineup of authors , scholars, and cultural figures.The festival will spotlight Professor Hilary Beckles, Chairman of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, alongside an illustrious roster of literary talent. The event will welcome Haitian-American luminaries Edwidge Danticat and Roxane Gay, who will launch Danticat's highly anticipated collection of essays, We're Alone (Graywolf Press, 2024). Trinidadian journalist and author Dr. Dominic Kalipersad will share the stage with Dr. Kevin Browne, while P. Djèlí Clark, a recipient of the Locus Award, will make a celebrated return. US Virgin Islands-born Tiphanie Yanique joins the festival for the first time, and Richard Georges, the British Virgin Islands' inaugural poet laureate, will conduct a poetry workshop.Other notable authors include Angie Cruz, Kellie Magnus, Jasmine Sealy, Alscess Brown, Heather Archibald, Christina Cooke, Lisa Allen-Agostini, Jive Poetic, Rico Frederick, Michael Cooper, Mervyn Taylor, Yesha Townsend, Yesenia Montilla, Lauren Alleyne, Mercy Tullis Bukhari, Derron Sandy, Roberto Carlos Garcia, Cleyvis Natera, Merle Collins, Bill Howell, Roland Watson-Grant, Christina Olivares, Deborah C. Mortimer, Janet Morrison, Esmeralda Santiago, Lorna Goodison, Barbara Jenkins, and Anesia Alfred. The festival will showcase their diverse and dynamic contributions to Caribbean literature, enriching the cultural landscape of Brooklyn.In an exciting development, this year's festival will extend its reach beyond the official dates with a series of pre- and post-event collaborations. On August 8, BCLF will team up with Akashic Books for a conversation at Greenlight Bookstore featuring Bill“Blade” Howell and Roland Watson-Grant discussing Howell's new book, Pinnacle: The Lost Paradise of Rasta. The festival will also participate in the Brooklyn Book Festival, in partnership with the Center for Fiction, on September 29, where Esmeralda Santiago, Barbara Jenkins, and Lorna Goodison will engage in a conversation moderated by Lauren Francis-Sharma.The BCLF Short Fiction Story Contest will unveil its 2024 winners and finalists, showcasing the outstanding work of Caribbean-descended writers from both the region and the diaspora. The contest, now among the most prestigious for Caribbean writers, celebrates the voices that contribute to the rich tapestry of Caribbean literature.The theme 'Faces of the Caribbean' highlights the diverse identities, traditions, and experiences that define Caribbean culture. The festival aims to explore and celebrate this diversity, bringing together a spectrum of voices and perspectives to enrich the dialogue around Caribbean literature and its global significance.The festival is supported by a range of sponsors, including The Hawthornden Foundation, Center for Fiction, NYU, Ten to One Rum, The Security Zone (Trinidad & Tobago), and Akashic Books. Trinidad-based Patrick Rasoanaivo & Chasing the Caribbean have conceptualized the festival's branding and graphic image.About the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival:The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival (BCLF) is a not-for-profit organization based in New York City dedicated to celebrating Caribbean literature and storytelling. The annual festival, held in various Brooklyn venues, features readings, panel discussions, workshops, and performances that spotlight the dynamic and diverse voices of Caribbean writers.For media inquiries, please contact Marsha Massiah, Founder and Executive Director of the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival, at .... Additional information about the festival can be found on their website at .

THERESA O'NEAL REDD

Global Spectrum Group LLC

+1 917-445-7495

email us here