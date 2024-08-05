Slalom Achieves All Five AWS Advertising And Marketing Technology Competency Distinctions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and consulting company, today announced that it has achieved the Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing (AMT) Competency distinctions in the categories of Privacy Enhanced Data Collaboration, Advertising Intelligence and Measurement and Advertising Platforms. Slalom has now achieved distinctions in all five AMT Competency distinctions after being previously recognized in the Digital Customer Experience and Audience and Customer Data Management categories.



The Advertising and Marketing Technology (AMT) Competency recognizes Slalom's expertise in providing customers with strategy and technology consulting services that empower organizations to reinvent workloads and deploy next-generation AWS-validated solutions and services. As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and lean into digital transformation, they are increasingly looking for partners with services and solutions purpose-built to meet their needs.

“Slalom is thrilled to achieve these latest AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency distinctions,” said Rio Longacre, managing director of Advertising & Marketing Transformation for Slalom.“Our goal is to be the go-to technology consulting company for brands and agencies looking to future-proof their organizations using AWS solutions.”

AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers, and analytics service providers' customers with AWS-validated solutions and services that help accelerate their advertising and marketing transformation.

Last year, Television New Zealand (TVNZ), New Zealand's state-owned, commercially funded television broadcaster, became the first media company in the region to adopt the AWS AMT solution AWS Clean Rooms to transform the way it manages advertising. TVNZ worked with Slalom to implement AWS Clean Rooms in just six weeks.

“Slalom understood our requirements and deployed AWS Clean Rooms to enable TVNZ and our advertisers to deliver personalized content more securely and cost-effectively,” said Rob Hutchinson, general manager of Digital, Commercial at TVNZ.

Key benefits:



Slalom's solution featured an API-driven ETL process for advertisers to load data into the clean room to match 1st-party (1P) data against the broadcaster's 1P data to create impact segments to drive high-performance ad placements.

Slalom's solution gave brands the ability to anonymize and deploy 1P data across advertising channels, generating unique customer insights to help advertisers drive audience engagement and deploy more personalized advertising programs. Following its launch, more than a dozen brands, including McDonald's, signed on to launch advertising campaigns using the new platform.



Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Slalom as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. This program showcases Advertising and Marketing Technology consulting and software AWS Partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services powered by AWS technology.

To receive the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references. This means those who choose to partner with or use a solution provided by one of these select partners can be assured that the offering has been validated by AWS and is considered to be following all best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

“This achievement recognizes the amazing work Slalom has achieved with clients over the past few years,” said Longacre.“This is an amazing accomplishment – Slalom is only the second partner to hold all five category designations within AMT. Our team is dedicated to helping organizations future-proof their advertising and marketing capabilities by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

One added benefit of migrating or building advertising and marketing workloads on the most widely adopted cloud is the number of integrations and distribution channels connecting shared data with flexibility and interoperability. Whether seeking third-party data or tools for better managing first-party data or a specific industry solution to meet a need, there are AWS and partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or via AWS Partner Network (APN) partners.

For more information, visit .

About Slalom

Slalom is a next-generation professional services company creating value at the intersection of business, technology, and humanity. With our fiercely human approach, we deeply understand our customers-and their customers-to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by over 700 technology partners, our nearly 12,000 team members in eight countries and 49 offices help people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We're honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For nine years running. Learn more at slalom.com.

CONTACT: For press inquiries only, please contact press @