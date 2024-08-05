CBK Announces New Bonds, Tawarruq Worth KD 160 Mln

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The Central of Kuwait (CBK) announced on Monday the allocation of issuance of bonds and tawarruq amounting to KD 160 million (about USD 528 million). The CBK said in a statement to KUNA that the issuance period is three months with a return rate of 4.375 percent. (end) fnk

