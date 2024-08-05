عربي


CBK Announces New Bonds, Tawarruq Worth KD 160 Mln


8/5/2024 10:05:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The Central bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced on Monday the allocation of issuance of bonds and tawarruq amounting to KD 160 million (about USD 528 million).
The CBK said in a statement to KUNA that the issuance period is three months with a return rate of 4.375 percent. (end)
