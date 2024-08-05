Kuwaiti Doctors Treat Over 700 Patients In Cambodia Humanitarian Mission

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti charitable mission has made a global impact with a dedicated medical team treating over 700 orphans and those in need at the Kuwait Hospital in Cambodia.

This initiative was organized by Kuwait-based Revival of Islamic Heritage Society and featured seven Kuwaiti volunteer dentists, including Dr. Ahmad Al-Sharrad, Dr. Anwar Al-Shammari, Dr. Faisal Al-Sulaili, Dr. Basees Al-Ajmi, Dr. Abdullah Al-Kandari, Dr. Ayoub Al-Kandari, and Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Noumas.

Their work, ranging from emergency surgeries and tooth extractions to gum treatments and fillings, brought smiles to many faces and provided crucial support to local medical staff.

Kuwait Hospital, Cambodia's first charitable hospital since 2015, offers essential services like surgery, obstetrics, pediatrics, dental care, intensive care, and health awareness, operating around the clock to help the most vulnerable.

Nonetheless, the Kuwaiti effort does not stop there as the "Kuwait Village for Orphans," funded by donations and managed by the Revival of Islamic Heritage Society, provides housing and education for thousands of orphans as well as contains a large mosque that can accommodate up to 1,000 worshippers, showing Kuwait's ongoing commitment to humanitarian work and its global outreach. (end)

slm









MENAFN05082024000071011013ID1108518322