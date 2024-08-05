Death rate in Gaza surpasses 39,600 due to persistent Israeli strikes

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Health in the Gaza Strip reported that Israeli have resulted in the deaths of at least 40 more Palestinians, bringing the total death toll to 39,623 since the conflict escalated on October 7, 2023. The ministry also disclosed that approximately 91,469 individuals have been in the ongoing assault.



The recent violence, described by the ministry as two “massacres” targeting families, occurred within the last 24 hours, leading to 40 deaths and 71 injuries. Many people are still trapped under rubble or stranded on roads as rescue efforts are hindered by the scale of the devastation and ongoing attacks.



The situation in Gaza remains dire as Israel continues its offensive, defying a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. The conflict, which began with a Hamas attack on October 7, has resulted in widespread destruction across Gaza. The territory is facing a severe humanitarian crisis due to the blockade that has cut off essential supplies like food, clean water, and medicine.



International condemnation has intensified, and Israel is now accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice. The court has demanded an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the conflict before the city was invaded on May 6. The ongoing hostilities have left vast areas of Gaza in ruins and exacerbated the already critical humanitarian situation.

