Stating how Europeans design tactics to seal Africa’s fate

(MENAFN) The legacy of European colonialism in Africa is a tale of strategic manipulation and divide-and-conquer tactics designed to maintain control over the continent. This legacy, thoroughly examined in Kwame Nkrumah’s seminal work *Africa Must Unite*, highlights how the colonial powers effectively sealed Africa’s fate by fragmenting the continent into smaller, more manageable entities.



According to Nkrumah, the architects of colonial rule were acutely aware that a united Africa would present a formidable challenge to their dominance. To counteract the growing sentiment for unity among African nations, colonial powers employed tactics aimed at fostering division. Nkrumah emphasized that the strength of African unity was perceived as a direct threat to the imperialist agenda, which thrived on disunity.



By the onset of World War I in 1914, the colonial map of Africa was nearly complete. France had established control over much of West Africa, Britain had dominion over Eastern and Southern Africa, while the Portuguese and Belgians had staked claims in parts of Southern Africa and the Congo, respectively. The only exceptions were Ethiopia and Liberia, which remained independent.



European colonialists perpetuated the myth of Africa as an ‘uncivilized’ and mysterious land, a narrative that justified their exploitation and control. They named African territories based on their economic interests and resources, further entrenching their imperialistic motives. For instance, the Portuguese named modern-day Ghana the Gold Coast due to its rich gold deposits, while the French called Côte d'Ivoire the Ivory Coast because of its ivory trade. Similarly, Liberia and Sierra Leone were known as the Malaguetta Coast due to their significant malaguetta pepper trade.



This deliberate manipulation and renaming of African regions were not merely acts of geographical convenience but part of a broader strategy to weaken and control the continent. The effects of these colonial decisions continue to impact Africa's political and economic landscape today.

MENAFN05082024000045015687ID1108517921