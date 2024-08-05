Third Jordan Children's Festival Opens With Diverse Film Screenings, Creative Workshops

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 5 (Petra) – Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Jalila bint Ali, the third edition of the Jordan Children's Festival commenced on Sunday evening at the outdoor theater of the Royal Commission - Jordan.Director General of the Commission, Muhannad Bakri, noted during the launch ceremony, attended by numerous children and enthusiasts of filmmaking and children's culture, that the five-day festival features delightful films and creative workshops.Bakri emphasized that the festival extends beyond film screenings, offering opportunities to explore the world of films, learn valuable lessons, engage in artistic expression, understand diverse cultures, and forge new friendships.He expressed gratitude to the Children's Museum for its collaboration in providing space for the festival's activities and to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) office in Jordan for their special award recognizing the distinguished work and creativity of filmmakers.The ceremony, hosted by artist Wissam Tabila and child Selina Rababa'a, opened with a performance by the "Tajalla" band, which includes four musicians playing Western and Jordanian folk instruments, accompanied by an 18-member children's choir. They performed modern renditions of Jordanian folk songs from various governorates.The "Knights of Cartoon" band, featuring Ghaliya, Ramzi Marji, and Firas Farhoud, also performed songs from prominent children's cartoon series from the eighties and nineties. Additionally, the ceremony featured a storyteller segment with Muhammad Awad and Suhaib Abu Salim.During the event, Bakri presented an honorary shield to artist Iman Hael for her significant contributions to children's theater and television, particularly her work in providing dubbed voices for iconic characters in children's cartoon series.The festival's screenings began with the Tunisian short film "The Bus."Notably, the festival's screenings will take place at the Children's Museum at 6 and 8 pm daily until next Thursday, featuring a selection of short and feature films, including animation, comedy, family, and adventure films from Jordan and other Arab and foreign countries.