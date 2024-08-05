Beverage Multipack Shrink Film Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beverage Multipack Shrink Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The beverage multipack shrink film market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.24 billion in 2023 to $2.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in beverage consumption, adoption of multipack packaging, increased focus on branding and marketing, rise in convenience and portability trends, expansion of retail and hypermarket chains.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The beverage multipack shrink film market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to improved printing and labeling technologies, growth in e-commerce and online retail, adoption of lightweight and recyclable materials, rise in disposable income and consumer spending, adoption of tamper-evident packaging solutions, customization of multipack shrink films for branding.

Growth Driver Of The Beverage Multipack Shrink Film Market

Rising demand for bottled water is expected to propel the growth of the beverage multipack shrink film market going forward. Bottled water refers to water sealed in bottles or other containers for human consumption with no additional components. Shrink film is used in the packaging of multipack beverages to create a secure and tamper-evident wrapping for bottles of mineral water and carbonated beverages to maintain product integrity throughout storage and transit.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the beverage multipack shrink film market include Amcor PLC, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Group, CCL Industries Inc.

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the beverage multipack shrink film market. Major companies operating in the beverage multipack shrink film market are focused on innovating new products and solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Printed Shrink Film, Unprinted Shrink Film

2) By Material: Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Materials

3) By Beverage Container Type: Aluminum Cans, Glass Bottles, Plastic Bottles, Bricks, Trayed Beverages, Other Beverage Container Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

5) By Application: Beer, Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the beverage multipack shrink film market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the beverage multipack shrink film market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Beverage Multipack Shrink Film Market Definition

Beverage multipack shrink film is a packaging material that unites and bundles many separate beverage products into a single unit. The film is used to snugly wrap and seal the products, resulting in secure and tamper-evident beverage wrapping to maintain product integrity throughout storage and transit.

Beverage Multipack Shrink Film Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Beverage Multipack Shrink Film Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on beverage multipack shrink film market size, beverage multipack shrink film market drivers and trends, beverage multipack shrink film market major players, beverage multipack shrink film competitors' revenues, beverage multipack shrink film market positioning, and beverage multipack shrink film market growth across geographies. The beverage multipack shrink film market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

