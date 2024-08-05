‘Have more Tea, no more Puffs’ – HCG’s impactful initiative draws immense response from Ranchi

(MENAFN- Avian We) Ranchi, August 5th, 2024: HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Ranchi hosted an ingenious interactive health campaign titled ‘Have more Tea, no more Puffs’ to emphasize the toxic effects of tobacco consumption and to propagate healthy habits. HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Ranchi distributed teacups to the customers who gather at tea stalls to unwind over tea and cigarettes, with the catchy slogan ‘Have more Tea, No more Puffs’.



The idea was to remind people of the harmful effects of tobacco while associating tea with a healthier lifestyle. This approach aimed to create a lasting impression, encouraging patrons to reconsider their habits and prioritize their well-being, ultimately reducing the risk of cancer. The campaign received an immensely positive response.



Mr. Prateek Jain, Regional Business Head AP & East, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, said, “As part of our commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle, HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital Ranchi, launched the 'Have more Tea, No more Puffs' campaign. By distributing teacups with the catchy slogan at local tea stalls, we aimed to remind our community of the harmful effects of tobacco and encouraged them to enjoy tea without cigarettes. The overwhelmingly positive response to this initiative has shown us that small, thoughtful actions can indeed make a significant impact on public health and well-being. We are proud to have sparked conversations and inspired many to reconsider their habits, ultimately contributing to a healthier future”.



Speaking on the success of the ‘Have more Tea, No more Puffs’ initiative in Ranchi, Mr Sourabh Kanti Mandal, COO, HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Ranchi said, “We are happy to see an overwhelming response to our campaign across ages. Sharing information about the lethal effects of tobacco on health and creating awareness about cultivating healthy habits through this ingenious health initiative is a responsibility that HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Ranchi, upholds as one of India’s leading cancer care providers."

HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Ranchi’s campaign aimed to inspire healthier living. In Ranchi, the response to the 'Have more Tea, No more Puffs' initiative was remarkable. Residents pledged to embrace healthier habits after learning about the harmful effects of tobacco through this initiative.





