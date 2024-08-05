QUADIENT: Quadient 2.25% Notes: Outstanding Nominal Amount On 31 July 2024

DUE 2025 - ISIN CODE FR0013478849

Outstanding nominal amount on 31 July 2024

Paris, 5th August 2024,

The outstanding nominal amount of the notes issued by Quadient on January 23, 2020 for an amount of €325,000,000.00 at a rate of 2.25% due 3rd February 2025 (ISIN code FR0013478849) is € 260,400,000.00 on 31 July 2024.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit

Contacts