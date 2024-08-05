International Education Board (IEB), UK To Celebrate Third Anniversary With Grand Event In Bangkok, Thailand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Education Board (IEB) is delighted to announce the celebration of its third anniversary with a spectacular week-long event in Bangkok, Thailand. The festivities will take place from December 9 to December 15 and will include a variety of activities designed to highlight IEB's achievements and future goals.The week will kick off with four days of masterclasses in Aesthetic Medicine , Trichology, and Semi-Permanent Makeup . This will be followed by a two-day congress and the SPMU Championship. The celebrations will culminate in "The Glam Gala & Ball," featuring a runway and fashion show with participants from the USA, Europe, and Asia.Over the past three years, IEB has expanded its presence to over 20 countries, establishing more than 200 accredited centers worldwide. These countries include Portugal, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Hungary, Switzerland, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Egypt, UAE, and many more. IEB has become the premier choice for private international accreditation and certification, setting new benchmarks in educational and professional development standards globally.Founder and Director Mr. Amit Samir Shaikh shared his insights on IEB's journey and future plans. He said, "IEB is entering its third phase, where we are excited to introduce classrooms in California, Toronto, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Manila, Mumbai, and Bangalore."Mr. Shaikh has recently acquired 100% of IEB's shares, making him the sole director and owner of the organization. He announced, "Soon, I will be releasing the list of new board members and the scientific committee. Shares will be allocated based on commitment, skills, and contributions to IEB, rather than mere financial investment."Looking ahead, Mr. Shaikh revealed that by the 2025 academic year, IEB will launch its first pre-primary schools in Indonesia and India, along with a dedicated IEB Sports Division.Mr. Shaikh expressed heartfelt gratitude to his mentors and supporters, including Kristine Lucas, Diana Ilano, Dr. Ali Atif, Dr. Akshay Bagade, Kritsine Lux, Dr. Husnain Shah, and Dr. Jenny Wong, for their invaluable support during IEB's formative years.In addition, Mr. Shaikh extended an invitation to all IEB members in the field of Aesthetic Medicine to attend the upcoming IEB Mastery Workshop in Aesthetic Medicine, scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from September 20 to 21, 2024.About IEB:The International Education Board (IEB) is committed to providing high-quality international accreditation and certification. With a rapidly growing network of accredited centers worldwide, IEB is dedicated to enhancing educational standards and professional development across the globe.

