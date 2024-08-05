Israeli court prolongs imprisonment of 5 soldiers sexually assaulted Palestinian detainee

(MENAFN) An Israeli military court has decided to extend the detention of five accused of sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee from Gaza at Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert. The extension is set until next Tuesday, as reported by Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily.



On July 29, Israel’s official broadcasting authority KAN reported that ten Israeli soldiers were initially detained for causing serious injuries to the Palestinian detainee; however, five of them were later released. Recent reports from Palestinian, Israeli, and international human rights organizations have highlighted ongoing torture and medical neglect of Gaza prisoners at this facility, which has resulted in numerous deaths.



The Israeli Supreme Court is currently reviewing a petition from local human rights groups seeking the closure of this notorious prison due to its severe conditions. Israel has faced international condemnation for its continued offensive on Gaza, which began after an attack by Hamas in October. The conflict has resulted in nearly 39,600 Palestinian deaths and approximately 91,400 injuries, with Gaza in ruins from a prolonged blockade of essential supplies.



The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and ordered a halt to its military operations in Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had taken refuge before the city’s invasion on May 6.

MENAFN05082024000045015839ID1108517136