Death rate in suicide bombing in Somalia beach climbs to 37

(MENAFN) The death toll from a suicide bombing on a crowded beach in the Lido area of Mogadishu, Somalia, rose to 37 on Sunday. According to Ahmed Abdi, a police officer in Mogadishu, the attack also left nearly 70 others wounded. An investigation is currently underway, and a ministerial committee has been established to coordinate the emergency response and support for the injured.



Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visited Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in the capital and announced that security officials and soldiers responsible for the area where the attack occurred had been arrested due to negligence. Barre assured that strict action is being taken against those responsible, though he did not provide details on the number of arrests.



Lido Beach, which is frequented by civilians, security personnel, and businesspeople, was the target of the attack. The Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the bombing. This incident is one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Somalia this year, a country that has long struggled with insecurity largely due to threats from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS groups.



Al-Shabaab has been engaged in conflict with the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) since 2007. The group's activities have intensified following Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's declaration of an "all-out war" against them.

