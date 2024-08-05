Foreign ministers of G7 express fears around escalating tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies expressed their “deep concern” over the escalating tensions in the Middle East. The ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, along with the High Representative of the European Union, issued a joint statement highlighting their apprehension about the increasing regional tensions, which they believe could potentially spark a wider conflict.



In their statement, the G7 foreign ministers urged all parties involved to avoid perpetuating the current cycle of retaliatory violence. They called for efforts to reduce tensions and engage in constructive dialogue aimed at de-escalation, emphasizing that no nation would benefit from further escalation in the region.



The statement followed a videoconference meeting chaired by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The recent spike in tensions stems from the assassination of Hezbollah’s senior military commander, Fuad Shukr, by an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut on July 30. This event was followed by the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, an attack attributed to Israel, although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.



In response, Hamas and Iran have vowed retaliation for Haniyeh’s assassination, while Hezbollah has pledged to avenge Shukr’s killing. The situation has led to fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, exacerbated by a prolonged exchange of cross-border fire. This escalation occurs against the backdrop of Israel's extensive military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 39,600 Palestinian deaths since October following an attack by Hamas.

