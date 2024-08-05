Noah Lyles claims gold in Historic Men's Olympic 100m Final

(MENAFN) In a breathtaking display of speed and determination, world champion Noah Lyles emerged victorious in the men’s Olympic 100m final in Paris on Sunday, clocking an astonishing 9.79 seconds. This dramatic race, one of the closest in modern Olympic history, saw Lyles narrowly edge out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson, who finished with the same time of 9.79 seconds. The victory marks a significant milestone for Lyles, making him the first American to win the event since Justin Gatlin’s triumph in the 2004 Athens Games. Reflecting on his hard-fought win, Lyles expressed his satisfaction, stating, "It's the one I wanted. It's the hard battle, it's the amazing opponents.



Everybody's healthy, everybody came prepared for the fight and I wanted to prove that I'm the man amongst all of them. I'm the wolf amongst wolves." The win was confirmed only after a tense photo-finish, with Lyles initially uncertain of the outcome. He candidly admitted to Thompson, "I'm going to be honest, bro, I think you had that one," before the results revealed his victory.



Lyles' triumph was part of a fiercely competitive race where every fraction of a second counted. His US teammate, Fred Kerley, secured the bronze medal with a time of 9.81 seconds, just one-hundredth of a second ahead of South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who finished fourth in 9.82 seconds. The defending champion, Marcell Jacobs of Italy, came in fifth with a time of 9.85 seconds, followed by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo at 9.86 seconds, American Kenny Bednarek at 9.88 seconds, and Jamaica’s Oblique Seville at 9.91 seconds.



Starting in lane seven, flanked by Seville and Tebogo, Lyles had an average start but quickly found his rhythm. With his head down through the 40-meter mark, he opened up his stride, pushing forward even as the field pressed him to the very end. This historic race not only highlighted Lyles' exceptional talent and resilience but also underscored the extraordinary level of competition among the world’s fastest sprinters.

