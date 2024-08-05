Crypto Investors Have Lost Their Nerve
Market picture
The Cryptocurrency market was hit by a sell-off over the weekend, the likes of which haven't been seen in a long time. We would not have been surprised to see such a sell-off before the halving due to the last takeout of buyers before the start of active growth. There is nothing unusual about such a downward amplitude in a bear market either, but not now, when the 4-year cyclical pattern should work on the bulls' side.
