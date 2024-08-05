Cellular Modem Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 16.2 Billion By 2034 | Analysis By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connected and smart cities are expected to drive cellular modem demand. Increasing broadband connections and the rise of 5G networks are likely to drive demand for cellular modems.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research -, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A market value of US$ 5.2 billion was estimated for the global cellular modem market ( セルラーモデム市場) in 2023. A CAGR of 10.6% is predicted from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 16.2 billion by that time. In a world where edge computing architectures are gaining traction, data processing near the source has driven the demand for cellular modems to provide connectivity at the edge. By lowering latency, reducing bandwidth, and enabling real-time data processing, business insights can be sent to centralized servers in real-time.

Increasing dependence on cellular communication is putting an increasing strain on the security and dependability of cellular modems. A redundancy system, authentication procedures, and integrated encryption are critical to maintaining data integrity and continuous connectivity.

Government and regulatory body regulatory actions and spectrum allocation decisions can greatly impact the cellular modem market. Businesses compete and adopt new technologies more quickly when network neutrality, privacy, and spectrum licensing policies are taken into account.

Key Findings of Market Report

● The military and defense sector is driving demand for portable 5G networks.



Based on type, the embedded cellular modem segment is expected to be in high demand for the foreseeable future.

The demand for high-speed internet will increase as 5G technology becomes more widely available. In terms of the industrial vertical, the automotive & transportation segment accounts for a significant share of the cellular modem market.

Global Cellular Modem Market (Mercato dei modem cellulari): Growth Drivers



Cellular modem manufacturers are benefiting from the global deployment of 5G networks. For 5G to provide faster data rates, reduced latency, and greater capacity, compatible modems are required. Multiple industries are benefiting from the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Smart devices, including consumer electronics and industrial sensors, can be connected to these modems for data transmission and remote management.

In a world where remote work is increasingly common and connectivity needs are growing, reliable and fast cellular modems are necessary for remote communication, collaboration, and access to cloud services. With the advent of smart cities, cellular modems are being used in more applications, such as traffic control, environmental monitoring, and public safety. Data collection, processing, and communication are performed in real time by these modems in order to facilitate effective urban management. Due to the automotive industry's focus on connected cars and autonomous driving capabilities, cellular modems are necessary for telematics and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Through these modems, vehicles can communicate with each other and with infrastructure, the cloud, and other vehicles. Rural and underserved areas lack traditional wired infrastructure, making cellular modems essential in closing the digital divide. A number of solutions, such as satellite internet and fixed wireless access (FWA), can be used to accomplish the goal.

Global Cellular Modem Market: Regional Landscape



Market growth in Asia Pacific is predicted to drive demand for cellular modems. Increasing urban populations, businesses, and infrastructure are driving the demand for cellular modems to meet their connectivity needs. In many Asian Pacific countries, mobile devices are the most common means of accessing the internet, which explains the increasing popularity of cellular modems for wearables, tablets, and smartphones.

With 5G implementation at its forefront and the highest smartphone usage in the world, Asia Pacific leads the globe in 5G usage. Due to the region's voracious thirst for cutting-edge mobile technologies, advanced cellular modems are required that can cope with the advantages of 5G networks, like blazingly fast speeds and minimal latency. In addition to serving as a center for industrial Internet of Things applications, Asia Pacific is a manufacturing powerhouse. Various industries utilize cellular modems to optimize their supply chains, perform predictive maintenance, and conduct smart manufacturing with their machines, sensors, and equipment. Governments throughout the Asia Pacific are investing in digital infrastructure in order to boost competitiveness and spur economic growth. As broadband access increases, e-government services advance, and IoT and AI technologies advance, cellular modems become increasingly indispensable.

Global Cellular Modem Market: Key Players

Intelligent manufacturing and logistics are taking advantage of 5G technology and innovative solutions. As a result, vendors will have lucrative cellular modem market opportunities for connecting industrial internet of things (IIoT) devices.



Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

TP-Link

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Belkin

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Digi International Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

LANTRONIX, INC.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Moxa Inc.

Multi-Tech Systems Inc.

NETGEAR

Semtech Xiamen Baima Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Developments



In February 2024, Apple extends its 5G modem chip partnership with Qualcomm. Qualcomm's 5G modem agreement with Apple was extended until 2026, and now it's extended until 2027. In March 2024, Lantronix Inc., a leading provider of IoT connectivity and compute solutions, announced an update to its M110 mobility solution family with the M114 CAT-1BIS modem. A serial-to-cellular modem with integrated Lantronix's PercepxionTM IoT software, the M114 CAT-1BIS is now available in EMEA markets.

Global Cellular Modem Market: Segmentation



By Type



Embedded Cellular Modem

Box Portable Cellular Modem

By Technology



2G



3G



4G



5G



NB-IoT

LTE-M

By Application



IoT Devices

Portable Devices

By Industrial Vertical



Agriculture



Automotive & Transportation



Building Automation



IT & Telecommunications



Consumer Electronics



Industrial



Retail

Others (Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, etc.)

By Region



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa South America

