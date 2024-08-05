Why Indian Stock Market Is Falling? Find Out 7 Reasons HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On August 5, 2024, Indian stock benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, experienced significant declines of up to 3% in early trading. This downturn reflects global trends influenced by US recession fears and escalating Middle Eastern tensions, which have heightened investor unease

Concerns about a possible US recession have dampened global investor confidence. Recent data shows a rise in US unemployment to 4.3%, increasing fears of economic slowdown

Rising tensions in the Middle East, including threats of retaliation from Iran, have added to market volatility. The situation is exacerbated by increased US military presence

The Indian stock market's current valuations are considered stretched. High price-to-earnings ratios and elevated market segments are prompting fears

The mixed results from India Inc. for Q1FY25 have failed to boost market sentiment. The high current valuations coupled with moderate earnings growth have triggered profit booking

The Nifty 50 falling below its 20-day moving average signals weak market sentiment. Key support levels are being closely monitored, with potential impacts on future market

Global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions are influencing investor behavior, leading to broad sell-offs in markets including India's

The market capitalization of firms listed on the BSE fell sharply, indicating significant investor losses and contributing to the overall market decline