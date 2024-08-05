Nomas Center Organises Meeting For Parents Of Children On Norway Trip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Nomas Center of the of Culture organised an introductory meeting for parents whose children will participate in the trip organised by the ministry to Norway on August 23 under the slogan“knowledge, literature and the company of majestic,” to learn about the culture of other peoples and introduce them to Qatari culture and traditions.

As many as 30 parents participated in the introductory meeting, where they learned about the work that their children will be doing with the administrators and trainers who will accompany them on the trip.

They also learned about the schedule of accompanying events that develop skills, enhance national identity, and reflect to the other side the commitment of the people of Qatar to their heritage, authentic customs, and traditions, as the trip aims to enhance cultural exchange and enrich historical knowledge among the participants.

In this context, Director of the Nomas Center Ghanem Abdulrahman Al Kuwari said that this trip is attended by a group of children from different age groups, to learn about the culture of other peoples and exchange cultures by organizing trips and visits to the most prominent heritage sites in Norway.

He pointed out that such trips provide children with various skills, most notably self-reliance and discovering an aspect of Norwegian culture.

The Director of the Nomas Center also reviewed the schedule of trips and events that the center will hold in Norway, which includes field visits to a group of museums in Norway and workshops on marine art.

He emphasized that the schedule of events will be diverse and comprehensive to provide the participating students with the greatest amount of knowledge and insight into the cultural aspects of Norway, in addition to holding Qatari heritage arts to introduce the Norwegian people to the Qatari maritime heritage.