Israel Kills 30 In Bomb Attack On School, Says It Targets Hamas
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Israeli Aviation has struck the territory of two schools in the
Gaza Strip where it says the armed wing of the Palestinian movement
"Hamas" is hiding.
According to TASS, it was noted that based on intelligence
information, Israeli security forces launched airstrikes on the
command centers of "Hamas" operating in Hassan Salameh and Nasser
schools in Gaza City.
Israeli side claims that there are 'terrorists' in those
centers.
Further to the report, the buildings of the educational
institutions were used as headquarters by the Al-Furgan battalion.
The Israeli Ministry of Defense noted that measures were taken to
reduce the damage to civilians before the attack.
"Al-Jazeera" channel reported that at least 30 people were
killed as a result of Israel's strikes on the school grounds in
Gaza.
