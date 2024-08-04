ADSS Trading Company Overview

(MENAFN- Mid-East) ADSS provides top-notch opportunities and a rewarding trading experience, offering multi-asset trading technology, personalized insights, access to liquidity and tools, and the support of a highly qualified and experienced team that delivers professional customer service.

When you check ADSS App Review you will find the company is committed to enhancing opportunities and improving the trading experience for all its clients. It upholds the highest standards and aims to inspire others to achieve their goals. As an Abu Dhabi success story, ADSS has grown from strength to strength; it takes pride in its heritage and is honored to represent its emirate globally.

Financial markets

Explore the financial markets with our diverse range of products. Engage in spot forex trading across major, minor, and exotic currency pairs. Trade CFDs on a variety of liquid stocks, popular indices, and commodities like metals and oil. Stay informed with daily market updates delivered directly to your email and make the most of our advanced trading platform for executing strategies effectively.

Forex

Engage in currency trading, the largest and most liquid financial market globally. Access over 60 forex pairs with competitive prices on our platform, offering leverage of up to 500:1. Our platform was recognized as the Best Forex Platform 2021 in the Middle East at the Global Forex Awards.

Cryptocurrency

Take advantage of the volatile cryptocurrency market by trading CFDs on Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin around the clock. Benefit from competitive spreads and the potential to profit from price fluctuations in the market.

Commodities

Diversify your portfolio by exploring commodities like gold, coffee, and natural gas. Trade spot and futures commodities with leverage of up to 200:1, unlocking new opportunities in the commodities market.

Indices

Trade CFDs on indices from various regions like the US, Europe, and Asia, based on leading global exchanges such as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and FTSE 100. Enjoy tight spreads and leverage of up to 333:1 to respond to global events, volatile markets, or gain exposure to specific sectors or economies with an award-winning broker.



Trading Accounts

Register and select your account to commence trading. Our trading accounts cater to all requirements and levels of expertise, whether you are a novice or an experienced trader.

Demo Account

This account is perfect for both newcomers and seasoned traders. The ADSS demo platform allows you to practice trading CFDs across various assets, including stocks, commodities, indices, and forex pairs. It offers a wealth of educational resources to help you become proficient with the platforms prior to opening a live trading account.

Classic Account



Minimum Deposit: $100

Market-Based Spread

Maximum Leverage: 1:500

24/7 Customer Support Training Courses

Premium Account



Minimum Deposit: $100,000

Spreads 25% Lower Than Market

Maximum Leverage: 1:500

Dedicated Account Manager

Exclusive Invitations to Key Events Multi-Currency Account

Professional Account



Minimum Deposit: $100,000

Spreads Starting from 0 Pips

Low Commissions

Maximum Leverage: 1:500

Dedicated Account Manager and Trader Exclusive Invitations to Key Events.

Licensing and Regulation

ADSS is one of the few brokerage firms headquartered in the GCC, operating in the Middle East, the UK, and other regions and financial markets worldwide. It is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE, providing a competitive, fair, and transparent trading environment for traders.