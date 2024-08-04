Revamped Abu Dhabi Junior League To Start On September 29

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 7:26 PM

The Abu Dhabi Junior League (ADJL) has launched registrations for teams interested to play in it its highly anticipated second season, confirmed to start on September 29 at Abu Dhabi & Sports Hub (ADCSH).

The new league season has also undergone structural changes, with 15 playing weeks confirmed and culminating in a new Grand Finals day on February 23 , 2025. Registrations are welcome for all boys and girls teams ranging from Under-8 to Under-14.

"We were impressed with the first season of the Abu Dhabi Junior League and all of us at Abu Dhabi Sports Council took immense pride in the introduction of the emirate's first ever weekly girls-focused 'Warriors' league," said Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

"Alongside our partners at the Abu Dhabi Junior League and Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, we're looking forward to now taking the League to the next level, while remaining strictly focused on our target of being community-first and providing access to all kids wanting to play competitive and fun football on a weekly basis."

Basheer Saeed, UAE football legend and Tournament Director of the ADJL, said: "Football has been my passion since I was five-years-old and I can't wait to pass on my knowledge and inspire the next generation of players in the UAE. Delivering a players-first weekly league accessible to every club in the UAE is exactly what young players need to enjoy the sport we love, understand the importance of being part of a team and taking their talents to the next level."

"I would like to thank everyone over the years who has put in an incredible amount of hard work developing previous editions of the Youth League and all the proud community weekend products that Abu Dhabi's best football operators have worked so hard to deliver. We are pleased to now provide the additional infrastructure and organisational framework support needed for the ADJL to mature into the best possible junior football community product for Abu Dhabi," added Matt Boucher - CEO at Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub.