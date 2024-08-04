Russian Forces Shelling Kherson From Left Bank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces are shelling Kherson from the left bank.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Kherson is under fire from the left bank," Mrochko said.

According to him, explosions are heard in the coastal areas.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 33-year-old man sustained injuries in Kherson as the enemy dropped explosives from a drone.