Chernivtsi City Council Deputy Dmytro Sirman Killed In Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dmytro Syrman, a prominent resident of Chernivtsi, Deputy of the City Council, perished on the Ukrainian frontlines.

This was reported by the Head of Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Zaparaniuk , Ukrinform saw.

"Dmytro Sirman, a prominent resident of Chernivtsi, died while defending our country. A true patriot, member of the Chernivtsi City Council over several terms, a public figure. From the first days of the full-scale war, he had been defending Ukraine up in arms," the statement reads.

The deputy's son, Oleh Sirman, also went public about his father's death.

"My father died in the war yesterday. The best Ukrainian. Bright and eternal memory!" he wrote on Facebook.

As reported, Andrii Zelenchuk, a Deputy of the Verkhovyna District Council with the Servant of the People party, was also killed in action.