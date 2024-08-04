Algerian Gymnast Nemour Wins Gold Medal At Paris Olympics 2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Algerian gymnast Kaylia Nemour won the medal on the uneven bars' competitions at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nemour's medal was the first for the Arabs in this Olympic tournament.

The 17-year-old champion's breathtaking performance helped her bag the title ahead of China's Qiu Qiyuan with American Sunisa Lee snatching bronze.

Since the start of the Olympic Games, the Arabs have won a silver medal in sabre for the Tunisian Fares Ferjani and a bronze medal in fencing for the Egyptian Mohammad El-Sayed. (end)

mo









MENAFN04082024000071011013ID1108515530