'Jordan Source Programme' Aims To Attract Global Tech Investments - Digital Economy Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Digital and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh said on Sunday that the ministry's "Jordan Source" programme aims to promote Jordan as an ideal destination for in the and digitisation sector, focusing on IT outsourcing and external support services, as well as games.

Hanandeh added that the project aims to create a collaborative investment ecosystem in the and digitisation sector to facilitate the investor journey and highlight Jordan's attractive and successful factors, including young professionals, exceptional investment environment, strong infrastructure, and world-class resources,

the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also pointed out that the main goal of the programme is to engage with investors and business owners both in Jordan and abroad, to help Jordanian startups provide "IT outsourcing, external support services, and game development" to global companies, and assist international companies in expanding their services and operations, establishing branches in Jordan, creating job opportunities for Jordanians, and improving the telecommunications and IT sector in Jordan.

Hanandeh also noted that the programme's achievements have enhanced cooperation and investment opportunities.

He also highlighted the launch of the Jordanian-Singaporean Tech Alliance Forum with the participation of a delegation of Jordanian technology leaders as part of a working visit to Singapore.

The Kingdom also marked its first Arab participation in the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Exhibition in Texas and took part in Portugal's world's largest tech event.



