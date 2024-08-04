Parsvnath Developers CEO Arrested From Delhi Airport After 60 Km Chase

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) In a dramatic incident, Parsvnath Developers CEO Sanjeev Kumar Jain was chased by the Delhi for nearly 60 km before he was arrested from the IGI airport, as he was allegedly trying to flee the capital city, police said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Jain by the Shahdara police on July 18. He also had four other non-bailable warrants, issued at various places, against him.

"Jain was arrested on Saturday by the STF team of Shahdara from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Surendra Choudhary said in a statement.

According to officials, a special task force of the Shahdara zone police was tasked with tracing Jain and had launched a search for him.

According to the DCP, Jain was swiftly changing his whereabouts to avoid detection by the police. However, police were on his trail and through the medium of an acquaintance, had managed to get the number of the mobile phone Jain was using and subjected to to surveillance. On Saturday, police came to know he was somewhere around the IGI airport and a team was sent to the area and managed to locate and apprehend him.

The Parsvnath CEO was facing charges of not providing a flat to a Gurugram-based home buyer within the designated time. This was not the only matter. The real estate company had several cases of delaying handing over possession of completed flats to home buyers pending against it.

Jain was subsequently produced before the Commission on Sunday by the police.