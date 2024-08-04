Police Officers Hospitalised As Protests Remain Violent In UK
Date
8/4/2024 10:10:05 AM
Police officers have been taken to hospital after violent
protests across the UK which saw them being pelted by bricks,
chairs, and bottles, Azernews reports, citing i-news.
Officers clashed with protesters in major UK cities, including
Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Belfast, Stoke, and Hull, in the
latest rallies organised in the wake of the Southport stabbings
earlier this week.
They were attacked and forced to draw their batons as they
struggled to control violent protesters.
Some of the worst violence was seen in Liverpool where one
officer was hit on the head with a chair, and another was kicked
and knocked off his motorcycle by a demonstrator.
Merseyside Police said two officers had been taken to hospital,
with one suffering a suspected broken nose, while another is
thought to have a fractured jaw.
The force said a number of officers were injured during“serious
disorder” in Liverpool city centre, with one officer being hit on
the head by a chair, and another officer kicked and knocked off his
motorcycle by a demonstrator.
