Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To India Over Landslides Victims
KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Sunday to President of India Droupadi Murmu over the victims of the landslides in the south of the country.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere condolences over fatalities and wished speedy recovery for the injured.
His Highness the Amir also wished the success of the rescue and search efforts for missing persons. His Highness the Amir prayed to God to help officials in the friendly Republic of India to overcome the repercussions of this natural disaster. (end)
