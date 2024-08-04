Artillery attack by RSF in Sudan’s El Fasher leaves over 23 dead

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a devastating artillery attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, resulted in the tragic loss of at least 23 lives and left approximately 60 others injured. The coordinating body of the resistance committees in El Fasher, a non-governmental organization, reported that the RSF's shelling was deliberate and targeted civilian areas, causing significant harm to the local population.



The violence did not stop with the initial attack; the RSF also targeted the Tambasi health center in the southern part of El Fasher on the same day. This attack on a crucial medical facility further compounds the dire situation, as health services are already under severe strain in the conflict-ridden area. Efforts to reach government authorities in El Fasher for comments on the incident have been unsuccessful, and the RSF has yet to make any public statements regarding the attack.



The clashes in El Fasher are part of a larger and increasingly deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, which began on April 15, 2023. Since then, the conflict has resulted in a staggering loss of at least 16,650 lives. The humanitarian impact of the conflict has been profound, with around 10.7 million people displaced internally within Sudan. Additionally, approximately 2.2 million people have sought refuge in neighboring countries, according to the latest United Nations data released on Monday. The ongoing violence continues to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the region, making it increasingly difficult for displaced populations to find safety and support.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108515107