Malaysia sees 194 percent increase in visitors from China

(MENAFN) Malaysia has seen a dramatic increase in visitors from China, with a total of 1,185,050 arrivals recorded from January to May this year. This impressive figure represents a 194 percent rise compared to the same period last year, according to Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing. The substantial growth in Chinese arrivals is largely attributed to the new visa-free arrangements between Malaysia and China, which have significantly facilitated travel between the two countries.



The visa-free policy, which was introduced on December 1 of the previous year, allows Chinese citizens to enter Malaysia without a visa for up to 30 days. This policy has been extended through the end of 2026, reflecting both countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral tourism and fostering greater connectivity. Tiong King Sing noted that this visa-free arrangement has made Malaysia a more attractive destination for Chinese travelers, contributing to the sharp increase in visitor numbers.



Furthermore, Tiong emphasized the importance of expanding airline connectivity to support the growing influx of tourists. He encouraged airlines to increase their flight options and routes between Malaysia and various global destinations. By improving connectivity, airlines can offer travelers more convenient and flexible travel options, which in turn benefits the tourism industry and supports Malaysia’s broader economic goals. This strategy is designed to create a win-win situation, enhancing Malaysia's appeal as a global travel hub and making it easier for tourists to visit and explore the country.

