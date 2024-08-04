Pakistan records 12th case of polio this year

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Pakistan reported its 12th polio case of 2024, marking a significant event in the country’s ongoing battle against the disease. The newly confirmed case involves a child from Chakwal district, located in the eastern Punjab province. This announcement came from the Pakistani Ministry, which made a statement late into the night.



Notably, this is the first instance of polio reported from Punjab this year. Punjab is not only the most developed province in Pakistan but also the largest in terms of population, making the detection of this case particularly concerning. The discovery of the poliovirus in this major province has prompted heightened alarm among health officials and policymakers.



Ayesha Raza Farooq, who serves as the prime minister's focal person for the anti-polio campaign, voiced her apprehensions regarding the case emerging from Punjab. In response to this development, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program has announced the initiation of a thorough investigation to understand the source and spread of the virus. Based on the findings of this investigation, the program will develop a targeted strategy for future eradication efforts in Chakwal and potentially other areas. This comprehensive approach aims to strengthen the ongoing efforts to eliminate polio and prevent further cases in the region.

