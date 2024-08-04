Rice: A Staple With Surprising Benefits And Varieties

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Food is a fundamental part of our daily lives, serving not just to satiate hunger but also to promote a healthy lifestyle. Rice, a cereal grain from the grass family, is a particularly beloved staple enjoyed by people of all ages.

Rice plays a crucial role in meeting our nutritional needs and providing energy. It supplies about one-fifth of the world's dietary energy. For many, a meal without rice is unimaginable, making it a globally consumed and essential food.

Rice is especially prevalent in Asian diets, becoming an indispensable part of daily meals. In many households, when asked what to cook, the unanimous request often is, "Let's have rice today." Even those advised by doctors to avoid rice for health reasons find it hard to resist when it's on the table, often saying, "A little rice won't hurt; I'm tired of eating bland food."

This scenario is common among those with conditions like high blood pressure. Rice provides essential carbohydrates and is rich in starch, making it a beneficial health food. However, the health benefits of rice depend on the type of rice consumed.

In our country, various types of rice are available, such as Basmati rice, brown rice, and white rice. Each type has its benefits. However, during milling, some essential vitamins are lost from rice. For instance, white rice loses vitamins B, iron, and fiber during processing.

Fiber is crucial for digestion, and without it, rice can contribute to obesity. Additionally, excessive consumption of white rice can increase blood sugar levels and the risk of diabetes.

Brown rice, on the other hand, offers several health benefits but is not as commonly consumed here. This could be due to a lack of awareness about its benefits and its higher cost compared to white rice. Brown rice retains all its nutritional components because only its inedible outer husk is removed during processing. It contains more protein, fat, and carbohydrates than white rice.

Brown rice is rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, and fiber, which help increase good cholesterol, reduce blood sugar levels, and lower the risk of diabetes.

Basmati rice, another variety grown in our country, is widely used by many families. It is available in both white and brown forms. Basmati rice contains 20% more fiber than other white rice varieties and can be compared with other types of white rice.

However, when we discard the water used to cook rice, many of its nutrients go down the drain. This rice water contains various nutrients like vitamins B, C, and E, which are highly beneficial for the body.

In Pakistan, a variety of dishes are made with rice, such as 'biryani', 'dal chawal', and 'pulao', which are extremely popular. For the sick and elderly, 'kichdi' is a favorite. It's rare to see a feast without rice dishes.

Doctors recommend brown rice as the most beneficial for our health. Rice should ideally be consumed at lunchtime because it takes time to digest and provides ample energy for daily activities. It's advisable to avoid eating rice for dinner since we usually go to bed shortly after eating, leading to potential digestive issues.

In conclusion, rice is not just a staple food but a versatile and essential part of our diet with various health benefits, depending on the type consumed and how it is prepared.