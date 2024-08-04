Salamair Bangladesh Hosts Umrah Trip With Trade Partners

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: SalamAir Bangladesh hosted an Umrah trip on July 19-24 with 18 of its top agents.

The programme-SalamAir presents a spiritual Umrah journey-aimed to showcase the airline's inflight services as well as the facilities and lounges of Muscat International Airport.

The 18 top agents of the airline in Bangladesh which participated in the trip are RBC International, TakeTrip, Citycom International Agency, Mother Love Air Travels, Travel Services, Hashem Air International, Mega International, Al-Gazi Travels, Al Aqsa International, Agrabad Travels, Binimoy International, Be Fresh Limited, Brother International, Gulf Travel, Bagdad Travels and Talukder International.

The trip included two nights stays at Ruve Al Madinah in Medina and at Le Meridian Tower in Mecca respectively.

Muhammad Ariful Islam Rajan, Country Manager and Rezuwanul Islam, Assistant Manager of Sales and Marketing in Chattogram of SalamAir Bangladesh accompanied the group.

SalamAir showcased to the participants quality services and facilities of the airline including the onboard Salam Café and the lounges at Muscat Airport.

Furthermore, the participants performed Umrah and enjoyed delectable Arabian cuisine during the trip.

In a release, the airline said, this initiative not only highlighted SalamAir's commitment to providing passengers with top-tier services but also strengthened the airline's relationship with its top agents, fostering future collaborations.

