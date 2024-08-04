France cautions its nationals to abandon Iran

(MENAFN) The French Foreign has issued a high-level warning advising French citizens to leave Iran immediately and to avoid traveling to the country for any reason. This cautionary move follows heightened concerns about potential military escalation in the region, particularly in the wake of recent geopolitical events.



The advisory was prompted by the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this week. Iranian authorities have accused Israel of orchestrating the killing, although Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement. This incident has significantly raised tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as with Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon. Western media reports suggest that Iran may soon retaliate against Israel.



In light of these developments, the French Foreign Ministry has recommended that all French nationals currently in Iran depart as soon as possible. The ministry's statement also urges those remaining in Iran to exercise extreme caution, avoid participating in any demonstrations, and stay updated through the French embassy’s website.



Additionally, France has implemented increased security measures at Jewish sites within the country due to fears of retaliatory attacks related to Haniyeh’s assassination. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin highlighted the real risk of such acts, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance.



France, which has the third-largest Jewish population globally, following Israel and the United States, also houses Europe's largest Muslim community. This diverse demographic background has made the country particularly sensitive to developments in the Middle East.



Reports from the New York Times indicate that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have ordered a direct strike against Israel in response to the assassination, further amplifying the urgency of the French advisory.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514965