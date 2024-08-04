Switzerland inflation holds steady at 1.3 percent in July despite mixed price movements

(MENAFN) Switzerland's inflation rate held steady at 1.3 percent in July, according to the Federal Statistical Office, maintaining the same rate observed in June. This stability follows a minor increase to 1.4 percent in May. The inflationary pressures were largely driven by a 3.8 percent rise in housing and energy costs. Conversely, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages saw a minimal increase of just 0.1 percent, while clothing and footwear prices rose by 1.8 percent year-over-year, reflecting varied trends across different categories.



On a month-to-month basis, the consumer price index decreased by 0.2 percent in July, breaking a streak of flat trends observed over the previous months. This decline marks the first decrease in eight months and was largely influenced by reduced costs for international package holidays and air travel, among other factors.



The overall inflation stability amidst these mixed price trends highlights the complexity of Switzerland's economic landscape. While housing and energy costs continue to exert upward pressure, other categories such as food and clothing are experiencing modest price changes. This balanced inflation environment indicates a nuanced economic situation with varied impacts on different sectors.



