Stay Alert: India Issues Advisory For Its Nationals In Bangladesh After Student Protests Resume

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Aug 4 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh on Sunday issued an advisory urging Indian nationals residing in the country to "remain alert" as the student protests resumed in Sylhet, in which an unspecified number of people have got injured.

One of the was hit by a bullet amid the clashes and was immediately taken to the hospital, local reported.

"All Indian nationals including students living in the jurisdiction of Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet are requested to be in touch with this office & are advised to remain alert," the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) said in a post on X.

A helpline number was also shared for emergencies.

The AHCI is a representative office of the Government of India in Sylhet and is responsible for the issuance of visas and the welfare of Indian nationals in its Consular jurisdiction (Districts of Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Kishoreganj & Netorokona), promotion of bilateral trade, culture etc.

AHCI functions under the general supervision of the High Commission of India, Dhaka.

The advisory followed after the protestors assembled around the Court Point area of Sylhet at around 11 a.m. to demonstrate against the reservation quota for the families of veterans, local media reported.

In order to disperse the protesters, police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades, which triggered the clash between the students and the personnel.

The police have not yet commented on the incident.

Outraged by the high unemployment rate in the country, students in Bangladesh have been protesting to quash the 30 per cent reservation quota for the families of veterans of the 1971 Independence War.

The quota system in government jobs was scrapped in 2018 after a major student movement but was reinstated by a court in June.