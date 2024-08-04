عربي


Chennai Gold Rate August 04, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K Prices

8/4/2024 2:00:15 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The current price of Gold in Chennai today is Rs 6,450 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 7,036 per gram for 24-karat gold.

The current price of gold in Chennai today is Rs 6,450 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 7,036 per gram for 24-karat gold.


8 grams of 18K gold price is Rs 42,272


10 grams of 18K gold price is Rs 52,840


8 grams of 22K gold price is Rs 51,600


10 grams of 22K gold price is Rs 64,500


8 grams of 24K gold price is Rs 56,288

10 grams of 24K gold price

10 grams of 24K gold price is Rs 70,360

AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind.

