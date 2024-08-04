Chennai Gold Rate August 04, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K Prices
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The current price of Gold in Chennai today is Rs 6,450 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 7,036 per gram for 24-karat gold.
8 grams of 18K gold price is Rs 42,272
10 grams of 18K gold price is Rs 52,840
8 grams of 22K gold price is Rs 51,600
10 grams of 22K gold price is Rs 64,500
8 grams of 24K gold price is Rs 56,288
10 grams of 24K gold price is Rs 70,360
