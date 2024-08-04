Chennai Gold Rate August 04, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The current price of in Chennai today is Rs 6,450 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 7,036 per gram for 24-karat gold.

8 grams of 18K gold price is Rs 42,272

10 grams of 18K gold price is Rs 52,840

8 grams of 22K gold price is Rs 51,600

10 grams of 22K gold price is Rs 64,500

8 grams of 24K gold price is Rs 56,288

10 grams of 24K gold price is Rs 70,360