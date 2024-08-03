7 People Killed 1 Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, the of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) dismissed consular services of 14 missions and termed them unacceptable, websites of four diplomatic missions shut down, some Afghan officials stressed both religious and scientific education and the IEA called the UNAMA's criticism of women rights unfounded.

Last week's major development :



Afghanistan's diplomatic missions consular services in European countries, Australia and Canada are unacceptable: MoFA

Afghanistan's diplomatic missions websites in Canada, Italy, Switzerland and Bonn shut down

Over 50,000 Afghan refugees were deported from Iran in the past month

Afghan and Iranian officials discussed matters related to refugees

UNAMA's concerns about women's rights in Afghanistan; Legal Sharia rghts of all intact: IEA

Different Afghan officials have stressed the need for religious and modern education Don't get arrogant; get trained professionally about your responsibilities: IEA chief to officials





Casualties:

Last week, one person was killed and seven others injured in different incidents in Afghanistan.

A tribal elder was killed by unknown gunmen in the Qadis district of Badghis province, local officials said, one person was killed and another injured in the Qourmach district, in the Tagab Alam district a couple were killed due to family violence.

In Faryab, one security personnel was killed in the Almar district and another person was stabbed to death in Maimana, the provincial capital.

A body was recovered in the Waez district of Ghazni province.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents might have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

Twelve people were killed and 11 others injured in different incidents of violence in the previous week.

Before the regime change in August 2021, hundreds of people, including civilians, security forces and insurgents, would get killed and injured every week.

Consular services:

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said consular services provided by Afghan embassies in Canada, Australia and nearly a dozen European countries are not acceptable.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) consistently strived to defend the legitimate rights of Afghan nationals residing abroad, particularly in European countries, and provide them with easy consular services, the MoFA said in a statement.

The MoFA has repeatedly urged Afghan political and consular missions in European countries to engage with Kabul to at least address consular services-related issues of Afghans and provide them with better services.

“Unfortunately, the actions of most of the missions are carried out without coordination, arbitrarily and in explicit violation of the existing accepted principles,” the statement added.

But Afghan diplomatic missions in Australia and Switzerland in a statement said that refusal of consular services in 11 European missions, Australia and Canada would create problems for Afghans.

The source added that they will provide consular services to all Afghans through their missions in the host countries in accordance with the position of the international community and the host countries.

The source wrote that these services were and are being conducted in compliance with national laws and international regulations, complete transparency and trustworthiness, and based on the legitimacy and credibility of the previous government of the Republic of Afghanistan.

In yet another development, Afghanistan's embassies websites in Canada, Italy, Switzerland and Bonn have been shut down , while the websites of embassies in London, Belgium, Berlin, France, Creek, Poland, Sweden, Norway and Australia remained functional.

Afghan refugees in Iran:

For the past some times there have been reports regarding the harassment of Afghan refugees in Iran.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) said 128,000 Afghans have returned from Iran in the past month. According to reports 52,000 Afghans had been deported while the remaining volunteerly returned.

Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir during his visit to Iran met Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Wahidi and discussed biletral issues and the problems faced by Afghans in Iran.

Women rights, UNAMA concerns:

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in its report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan covering the period from April to June 20241 expressed concern whout women rights in the country.

The report claimed women rights violations continued in Afghanistan; from April till June 179 people - 147 men, 28 women and four boys - have been publically tortured.

But Hamdullah Fitrat, spokesperson for the IEA termed the report far from reality and prejudiced.

Fitrat said:“Sharia Law is imposed here everyone is intitled to his rights in the framework of Sharia Law, we considered it our religious duty to provide all residents with their due rights for this reason we reject this report.”

Stressed on Religuous and modern education

Last week, a reformation gathering was held for hundreds officials of the army in Kandahar province.

The IEA suprme leader Shaik Habatullah Akhundzada told the gathering that officials should not feel arrogant about the power they have and shoul learn the knowleged required for their responisbilities.

Acting Education Minister Mawlavi Habibullah Agha said that modern and religious education was necessary to fight the enemies of Afghanistan, he was addressing a gathering in which Kankor toppers were appreciated.

Acting Interior Minister Serajudding Haqqani in a nother gathering said the purpose getting religuos and modern eduation should be defending Islamic and national values.

nh

