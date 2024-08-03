World Laureates Forum By Yong Wen And Chengfeng He Wins Gold In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World Laureates Forum

Exceptional Permanent Site Design Recognized for Innovation and Excellence in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced that the "World Laureates Forum" by Yong Wen and Chengfeng He has been awarded the Golden A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional innovation and excellence demonstrated by the winning design within the interior design industry.The "World Laureates Forum" permanent site design showcases the immense potential of innovative interior spaces to enhance functionality, aesthetics, and user experience. This recognition underscores the relevance of forward-thinking design solutions in meeting the evolving needs of modern conference centers and exhibition spaces, setting a new standard for the industry.The award-winning design of the "World Laureates Forum" permanent site seamlessly integrates conference and exhibition halls, a digital library, hotel banquet facilities, and commercial performance spaces. Drawing inspiration from the interplay of sunlight and clouds, the design team skillfully deconstructed and recombined marine and sky elements using a sleek and cohesive modern minimalist language. The result is a distinctive architectural plan that reflects the essence of the Lingang New Area while incorporating green building concepts from planning to operation.Receiving the Golden A' Design Award serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of Yong Wen, Chengfeng He, and their team at Arcplus Architectural Decoration & Landscape Design Research Institute Co., Ltd. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional spaces that enhance the built environment.Team MembersThe "World Laureates Forum" was designed by a talented team led by Yong Wen and Chengfeng He. Ying Zhang, Long Zhang, and Sijie Jia contributed to the architectural interior design. Fenglin Jiao, Guobin Yu, and Min Zhang focused on the landscape design aspects. Zhen Fu, Jienan Xue, and Jialiang Jin handled the electromechanical lighting engineering design. Jie Chen and Xiaozhu Zhou were responsible for the existing architecture design, while Jinghui Que managed the engineering construction.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "World Laureates Forum" design at:About Yong Wen and Chengfeng HeYong Wen and Chengfeng He are accomplished designers from China, associated with Arcplus Architectural Decoration & Landscape Design Research Institute Co., Ltd. Established in 1999, the institute comprises five divisions: Architectural Interior Design, Landscape Design, Electromechanical Lighting Engineering Design, Existing Architecture Design, and Engineering Construction Management Center. With a professional, specialized, and integrated development strategy, the institute has become a leading enterprise in the public space and landscape architecture design industry in East China and throughout the country.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners are noted for their visionary approach and exceptional skill, pushing boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The award follows a rigorous blind peer-review process, with entries evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable practices, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility compliance, technology incorporation, space optimization, project management, safety, and adaptability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award specifically promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote exceptional products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design. Discover more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and consider participating with your own projects at:

