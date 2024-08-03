Israeli Occupation Airstrike On Gaza School Kills 16 People
GAZA, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation's air force bombarded Saturday a school in the Gaza Strip housing hundreds of displaced Palestinians, killing 16 people and seriously injuring dozens others.
The initial strike targeted the Hamama School in the sheikh Radwan neighborhood. The school was hit by three missiles once again while emergency and civil defense teams were attempting to evacuate the victims, Gaza civil defense force said in a statement.
Several of the victims and injured were children, and the bombing caused significant damage to classrooms in the already overcrowded school, added the statement.
Earlier, Gaza health authorities said 31 Palestinians were killed and 62 others were wounded in three massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in the past 24 hours. This takes the number of casualties in the Strip since October 7, 2023 to 39,550 deaths and 91,280 injuries. (end)
