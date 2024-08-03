Spanish Airline Cancels Flights To Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 3 (Petra) -- Spanish airline Air Europa has joined carriers canceling flights to Israel, announcing Saturday that flights will be suspended from Sunday until Wednesday.Israel is on high alert anticipating an Iranian massive response after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, with expectations that power and communications facilities will be targeted.Maarev newspaper reported that major hospitals were supplied with and electric generators, and parking lots were evacuated to be used as fortified hospitals.It said hospitals have been supplied with satellite phones to deal with communication outages.