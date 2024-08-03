Popular Marches In West Bank In Support Of Gaza, Prisoners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of Palestinians staged Saturday marches in some cities in the occupied West on the national and international day of solidarity with Gaza and Palestinian prisoners.

Islamist national forces and prisoners' institutions as well as others announced in July that this day would be on August 3, in support of Palestinian people.

National factions began marches in the cities, holding Palestinian flag and photos of prisoner's, and calling for the halt of the genocide war in Gaza.

Qadoura Fares, head of prisoners' affairs body, said those detainees in Israeli occupation jails are tortured brutally and face death penalty on a daily basis.

He demanded putting pressure on Israel to stop this genocide and lift siege as well as end starvation and displacement policy. (end)

