GUR Drones Burn Down Atlas Fuel Depot In Rostov Region - Source

Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense hit a depot at the Atlas

in Rostov region's Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.

This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in Ukraine's intelligence community.

The targeted depot provides fuel to Russia's military units based in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the source said.

It is noted that 15 attack UAVs of the Obsidian and Nayan types were involved in the operation.

According to Russian and social media, several fuel tanks have been affected as massive fire engulfed the facility.

As of the morning of August 3, the fire at the plant has not been extinguished, which is confirmed by a large number of videos and photos posted on social media.

The detailed results of the Ukrainian operation are currently being verified.

Earlier, the General Staff wrote that the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, hitting ammunition depots located at the base. It is believed that glide bombs had been stored at the targeted depots.