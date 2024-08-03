Matrix Partners With Greythr To Offer Comprehensive Attendance And Salary Processing Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 2nd August 2024: Matrix, a leading OEM specializing in and Security Solutions, has joined forces with greytHR to provide seamless integration between Matrix\'s Time-Attendance solutions and greytHR\'s HRMS solution. This strategic collaboration aims to streamline HR processes and enhance organizational efficiency for businesses.



Through this integration, Matrix leverages its expertise in Time-Attendance solutions to facilitate database-level connectivity with greytHR, offering a comprehensive solution for attendance tracking and salary processing. By integrating HRMS functionalities with greytHR, Matrix ensures transparency for employees and simplifies attendance operations for organizations.



\"Matrix is committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses,\" said Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager at Matrix. \"Our partnership with greytHR enables us to offer a robust HRMS integration, empowering organizations with efficient payroll management and enhanced employee engagement.\"



Key benefits of this integration with Matrix Time-Attendance Solution include:



●Efficient Payroll Management: The integration with greytHR streamlines payroll processes, reducing manual efforts and minimizing errors in salary calculations.

●Enhanced Transparency: Employees gain visibility into their attendance records and payroll information, fostering trust and transparency within the organization.

●Improved Organizational Efficiency: By automating attendance operations and payroll management, businesses can optimize their resources and focus on core activities, leading to improved operational efficiency.



\"We are excited to collaborate with Matrix to deliver a comprehensive HRMS integration solution,\" said MohitGosain, GM - Channel Sales at Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd. \"By combining Matrix\'s expertise in Time-Attendance solutions with greytHR\'s robust HRMS solution, we aim to provide organizations with a seamless and efficient payroll management experience.\"



About greytHR



greytHR is a leading provider of HR and payroll software solutions designed to simplify complex HR processes for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on enhancing productivity and compliance, greytHR offers a suite of integrated tools that streamline employee management, payroll processing, leave and attendance tracking, and more. Known for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features, greytHR is trusted by thousands of organizations across various industries.

Dedicated to innovation and excellence, greytHR continuously evolves to meet the changing needs of its clients. The company\'s commitment to delivering superior HR solutions is reflected in its customer-centric approach and relentless pursuit of quality.



About Matrix



Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in Security and Telecom solutions for modern businesses and enterprises. As a technology-driven and customer-focused organization, the company is committed to keeping pace with the revolutions in the Security and Telecom industries.



With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to the development of new products, Matrix has launched cutting-edge products like Video Surveillance Systems – Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders and IP Camera, Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems as well as Telecom Solutions such as Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways and Communication Endpoints. These solutions are feature-rich, reliable, and conform to international standards.



Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :...