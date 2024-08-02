Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3169121 KUWAIT -- Civil Service Council issues a decision requiring faceprints to prove employees' attendance, presence and departure.

3169121 PARIS -- The Egyptian team edges out Paraguay with a 5-4 win in penalty shootout and cruises into semifinal of the Paris Olympic games 2024.

3169104 PARIS -- Moroccan football team qualifies to the semi-final in the Paris Olympic Games.

3169115 LONDON -- British plans to use facial recognition to identify violent in far-right demonstrations planned for this weekend.

3169132 WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon adjusts military presence in the Middle East to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran.

3169130 WASHINGTON -- The US Justice Department files a civil lawsuit against TikTok Inc. for violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. (end)

